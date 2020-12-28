 

AeroCentury Corp. Comments on Unusual Market Activity

BURLINGAME, Calif., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE Amex: ACY), an independent aircraft leasing company, released the following statement regarding recent market activity in the Company’s stock:

In view of the unusual market activity in the stock of AeroCentury Corp (NYSE Amex: ACY), today, the New York Stock Exchange halted trading in the Company’s stock, and contacted the Company in accordance with the NYSE’s usual practice. Normally, the Company does not comment on market activity or rumors. However, the Company confirms that it is not aware of any undisclosed material change or development in its business and operations that would account for the recent unusual market activity in the Company’s stock.

AeroCentury is an aircraft operating lessor and finance company specializing in leasing regional aircraft utilizing triple net leases. The Company’s aircraft are leased to regional airlines and commercial users worldwide.

Harold M. Lyons
Chief Financial Officer
(650) 340-1888

 




