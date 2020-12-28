Virtu Financial to Host Conference Call Announcing Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, February 11, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq:VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients and liquidity to the global markets, will announce its results for the fourth quarter 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2021 before the U.S. market opens.



Virtu will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). A live webcast of the event will be available and archived on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://ir.virtu.com/events.cfm.