Access-Power & Co., Inc. affirms commitment to go PINK CURRENT with OTC Markets on January 24, 2021

The company is fully aware of the steps involved to attain PINK CURRENT tier by our re-application date of January 24, 2021. Our Director, Patrick J Jensen commented, “It is with great pleasure that we affirm our commitment to go PINK CURRENT with OTC Markets. We have analyzed our requirements to get to this new tier. The requirements are found here,"

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access-Power & Co., Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based diversified holding Company is pleased to announce a new plan to get to the PINK CURRENT INFORMATION tier with OTC Markets, and reapply by January 24 th , 2021.

https://www.otcmarkets.com/corporate-services/information-for-pink-com ...

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce the hiring of a consultant/accountant to help bridge forward all of our financial statements. The Company, going into 2021, is already set up with QUICKBOOKs in anticipation of this higher standard for reporting. Our accountant was hired on December 18, 2020. Our consultant/accountant will also be preparing our Financial Disclosure Reports to be filed with OTC Markets.

The Company expects all expenses to be covered. ACCR on 12/18/2020 wired $2,500.00 to the bank account of our hired accountant. Patrick J Jensen continued, “Our hired accountant came to the Company as a result of a referral. We are pleased, and very blessed to have this ANGEL come down and help our company.”

Patrick further assures shareholders, “ACCR expects good CASH FLOW upcoming." Our Director has made a commitment in writing to do another paid in capital donation of $25,000.00 by the end of April 2021. We are pleased with the level of commitment that has been established with our Director, Patrick J Jensen.

Patrick commented, “All ACCR expenses right now are covered. We anticipate enough cash to cover all upcoming expenses. ACCR will owe $2,500.00 to our consultant in another month. ACCR will owe OTC Markets another $1k application fee and another $5.5k to complete the yearly News & Disclosure Service of OTC Markets. In the end, ACCR expects to pass all requirements, and get PINK CURRENT.”

Today, ACCR also has learned that MMs going forward will make selected solicited quotes for all Companies in the PINK CURRENT tier of OTC Markets. I want my Shareholders to know, that we see all of this coming, and expect to have enough cash to cover all anticipated expenses with continued ZERO LONG TERM DEBT, and only common stock in our float.