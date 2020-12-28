 

Access-Power & Co., Inc. affirms commitment to go PINK CURRENT with OTC Markets on January 24, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.12.2020, 21:00  |  104   |   |   

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access-Power & Co., Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based diversified holding Company is pleased to announce a new plan to get to the PINK CURRENT INFORMATION tier with OTC Markets, and reapply by January 24th, 2021.

The company is fully aware of the steps involved to attain PINK CURRENT tier by our re-application date of January 24, 2021. Our Director, Patrick J Jensen commented, “It is with great pleasure that we affirm our commitment to go PINK CURRENT with OTC Markets. We have analyzed our requirements to get to this new tier. The requirements are found here,"

https://www.otcmarkets.com/corporate-services/information-for-pink-com ...

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce the hiring of a consultant/accountant to help bridge forward all of our financial statements. The Company, going into 2021, is already set up with QUICKBOOKs in anticipation of this higher standard for reporting. Our accountant was hired on December 18, 2020. Our consultant/accountant will also be preparing our Financial Disclosure Reports to be filed with OTC Markets.

The Company expects all expenses to be covered. ACCR on 12/18/2020 wired $2,500.00 to the bank account of our hired accountant. Patrick J Jensen continued, “Our hired accountant came to the Company as a result of a referral. We are pleased, and very blessed to have this ANGEL come down and help our company.”

Patrick further assures shareholders, “ACCR expects good CASH FLOW upcoming." Our Director has made a commitment in writing to do another paid in capital donation of $25,000.00 by the end of April 2021. We are pleased with the level of commitment that has been established with our Director, Patrick J Jensen.

Patrick commented, “All ACCR expenses right now are covered. We anticipate enough cash to cover all upcoming expenses. ACCR will owe $2,500.00 to our consultant in another month. ACCR will owe OTC Markets another $1k application fee and another $5.5k to complete the yearly News & Disclosure Service of OTC Markets. In the end, ACCR expects to pass all requirements, and get PINK CURRENT.”

Today, ACCR also has learned that MMs going forward will make selected solicited quotes for all Companies in the PINK CURRENT tier of OTC Markets. I want my Shareholders to know, that we see all of this coming, and expect to have enough cash to cover all anticipated expenses with continued ZERO LONG TERM DEBT, and only common stock in our float.

Seite 1 von 3
Access-Power Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Access-Power & Co., Inc. affirms commitment to go PINK CURRENT with OTC Markets on January 24, 2021 GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Access-Power & Co., Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based diversified holding Company is pleased to announce a new plan to get to the PINK CURRENT INFORMATION tier with OTC Markets, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Nano Dimension Prices $250 Million Registered Direct Offering
Monument gibt Abschluss der Joint-Venture-Vereinbarung für Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien ...
Aqua Metals Achieves Significant Improvements to its Sustainability Focused Battery Recycling ...
Saga Pure ASA: Invests NOK 35 million in blue ammonia company Horisont Energi
Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Announce Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Relugolix in ...
Orphazyme provides regulatory update on arimoclomol for NPC
Marathon Patent Group Purchases 70,000 S-19 ASIC Miners from Bitmain for $170 Million
IDEX Biometrics and Partner Goldpac Achieve China Union Pay Certification for Dual Interface ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
Access-Power & Co., Inc. projects 2020 Year End Cash on Hand balance of over $30,000.00 and continued ZERO LONG TERM DEBT going into 2021