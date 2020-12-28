Surgery Partners, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) ("Surgery Partners" or the "Company"), a leading short-stay surgical facility owner and operator, today announced that Wayne S. DeVeydt, Executive Chairman of the Board, Eric Evans, Chief Executive Officer and Tom Cowhey, Chief Financial Officer will meet with investors at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, including a presentation on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 2:50 p.m. (Eastern Time).



Interested investors and other parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the event by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.surgerypartners.com. The replay will also be available on this same website for a limited time following the call.