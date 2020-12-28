 

Epsilon Reports Plan to Repurchase Shares Pursuant to a Normal Course Issuer Bid

HOUSTON, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today announced that the Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to 1,193,000 of the outstanding common shares, representing 5% of the outstanding common shares of Epsilon, pursuant to a normal course issuer bid, during the one-year period commencing on January 1st, 2021. The program will end on December 31st, 2021 unless the maximum amount of common shares is purchased before then or Epsilon provides earlier notice of termination.

Repurchases may be made at management’s discretion from time to time through the facilities of the NASDAQ Global Market. The price paid for the common shares will be, subject to applicable securities laws, the prevailing market price of such common shares on the NASDAQ Global Market at the time of such purchase. The Company intends to fund the purchase out of available cash and does not expect to incur debt to fund the share repurchase program.

Epsilon believes that the market price of its common shares may not reflect their underlying value and the Board of Directors has authorized this initiative because, in the Board’s opinion, the proposed repurchase of common shares constitutes an appropriate use of Epsilon’s funds, and the repurchase of its common shares is one way of creating shareholder value.

To the knowledge of Epsilon, no director, senior officer or other insider of Epsilon currently intends to sell any common shares under the normal course issuer bid. However, sales by such persons through the facilities of the NASDAQ Global Market may occur if the personal circumstances of any such person changes or any such person makes a decision unrelated to these repurchases. The benefits to any such person whose common shares are purchased would be the same as the benefits available to all other holders whose common shares are purchased.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas production and midstream company with a current focus on the Marcellus Shale of Pennsylvania and the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Michael Raleigh
Chief Executive Officer
Michael.Raleigh@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Special note for news distribution in the United States

The securities described in the news release have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “1933 Act”) or state securities laws. Any holder of these securities, by purchasing such securities, agrees for the benefit of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (the “Corporation”) that such securities may not be offered, sold, or otherwise transferred only (A) to the Corporation or its affiliates; (B) outside the United States in accordance with applicable state laws and either (1) Rule 144 (as) under the 1933 Act or (2) Rule 144 under the 1933 Act, if applicable.

