Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results and Notice of Redemption for Its 6.250% Senior Secured Notes Due 2023

Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CYH) announced today the early tender results of the previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) by its wholly owned subsidiary, CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Issuer”), to purchase for cash any and all of the Issuer’s outstanding 6.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase Statement, dated December 11, 2020, as amended (the “Offer to Purchase”).

According to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the depositary and information agent for the Tender Offer, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 24, 2020 (the “Early Tender Deadline”), $2,579,073,000 aggregate principal amount, or approximately 96.43%, of the outstanding 2023 Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. All of the 2023 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn by the Early Tender Deadline were accepted for purchase by the Issuer.