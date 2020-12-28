Community Health Systems, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results and Notice of Redemption for Its 6.250% Senior Secured Notes Due 2023
Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CYH) announced today the early tender results of the previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) by its wholly owned subsidiary, CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc. (the “Issuer”), to purchase for cash any and all of the Issuer’s outstanding 6.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase Statement, dated December 11, 2020, as amended (the “Offer to Purchase”).
According to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the depositary and information agent for the Tender Offer, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 24, 2020 (the “Early Tender Deadline”), $2,579,073,000 aggregate principal amount, or approximately 96.43%, of the outstanding 2023 Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. All of the 2023 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn by the Early Tender Deadline were accepted for purchase by the Issuer.
The table below identifies the aggregate principal amount of 2023 Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) as of the Early Tender Deadline and accepted for purchase by the Issuer and the aggregate principal amount of 2023 Notes that will remain outstanding on the Early Payment Date (as defined below).
|
CUSIP No.
|
Title of Security
|
Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding(1)
|
Aggregate Principal Amount Tendered as of the Early Tender Deadline and Accepted for Purchase
|
Aggregate Principal Amount Remaining Outstanding
|
12543D AY6
|
6.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2023
|
$2,674,500,000
|
$2,579,073,000
|
$95,427,000
(1) Aggregate principal amount outstanding for the 2023 Notes as of December 11, 2020.
The settlement date for 2023 Notes accepted for purchase as of the Early Tender Deadline is expected to occur on December 28, 2020 (the “Early Payment Date”). The Tender Offer is scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on January 11, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Issuer. The withdrawal deadline for the Tender Offer was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 24, 2020 and has not been extended. Accordingly, previously tendered 2023 Notes may not be withdrawn, subject to applicable law.
