Annual Community Support From The Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation Exceeds $22 Million, An All-Time High

Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation (EBCF), the philanthropic arm of Eastern Bank, today announced its annual community support is expected to exceed $22 million, an all-time high, by the end of 2020. This includes an additional $3 million philanthropic investment to help address the impact of COVID-19 in the communities Eastern Bank serves. Added to the $8 million provided earlier this year, EBCF’s total for COVID-19 philanthropic relief for the year now stands at $11 million. EBCF’s 2020 philanthropy also includes continued grassroots community support in a range of areas led by nonprofit organizations in the communities where Eastern Bank operates, as well as further philanthropic support to address economic inclusion and mobility, particularly at the intersections of equity for businesses of color, early childhood development, safe and affordable housing, and workforce development, all areas experiencing growing need during the pandemic.

Providing COVID-19 Philanthropic Support

The most recent $3 million in funds will support organizations focused on housing stability, homelessness, food security, and essential services and utilities for low- and moderate-income individuals and families.