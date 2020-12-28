Elastic to Present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that Janesh Moorjani, Elastic's chief financial officer, will present at the virtual Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:50 a.m. PT/ 2:50 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on Elastic’s Investor Relations page at ir.elastic.co.