 

SMART Global Holdings to Participate in 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH”) (NASDAQ: SGH), today announced it will host one-on-one meetings at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Monday, January 11 and Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Management will also host a fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 12.

To register for the conference and to schedule a one-on-one meeting with SGH management, contact your representative at Needham & Company.

The fireside chat will be broadcast live and will be accessible via the Events section of the SGH website at http://www.smartgh.com/news-and-events/events.

About SMART Global Holdings – SGH

SGH is comprised of business units that are leading designers and manufacturers of electronic products focused on computing and memory technology. These businesses specialize in application-specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels.

Customers rely on SGH businesses as their strategic suppliers providing exceptional customer service, product quality, and technical support with engineering, sales, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics capabilities that span the globe. SGH’s businesses support customers in communications, storage, networking, mobile, industrial automation, IoT and industrial IoT, government, military, and computing including edge and high performance computing markets. SGH businesses operate in three primary areas: specialty compute and storage solutions, specialty memory products, and Brazil.

For more information about SGH business units, visit: SMART Modular Technologies; SMART Embedded Computing; SMART Supply Chain Services; and Penguin Computing.

