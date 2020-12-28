GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) (“GenMark” or the “Company”), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced that the company plans to participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



GenMark’s management is scheduled to present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in a virtual setting on Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 at 5:20 p.m. ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.genmarkdx.com.