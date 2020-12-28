 

Essex Property Trust Announces Executive Leadership Succession

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.12.2020, 22:15  |  27   |   |   

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today the planned succession for the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and the Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

John Burkart will retire as the Company’s Senior Executive Vice President and COO effective December 31, 2020 and remain thereafter for one year as a Strategic Advisor to the Company to facilitate an orderly transition. Pursuant to the Company’s succession plan, the Board of Directors has promoted Angela Kleiman, 50, to succeed John Burkart as Senior Executive Vice President and COO. Ms. Kleiman served as the Company’s Executive Vice President and CFO since 2015 and has held various senior roles in the Company since 2009.

Mr. Burkart was originally retained by the Company in 1993 in preparation for its initial public offering in 1994. He progressed in various corporate finance positions and ultimately had a leading role in the strategic advancement of the Company, including with respect to its co-investment platform, merger integration of BRE Properties and, as COO, the use of cutting-edge technology in creation of a world class operating platform.

“John has been an impactful leader over the last 25 years, and an instrumental driver of the Company’s growth and success. We thank him for all his contributions and years of service and his unrelenting pursuit of continuous improvement,” said Michael Schall, President and Chief Executive Officer. He continued, “We are fortunate to have other exceptional leaders that are ready for advancement, including Angela, whose skill and influence extends well beyond the traditional CFO role. Angela is a key decision-maker as it relates to all major company decisions and is well prepared to lead our operations team while actively guiding the strategic direction of the Company.”

The Board of Directors has also appointed Barb Pak, 43, the Company’s Senior Vice President of Finance, to succeed Ms. Kleiman as Executive Vice President and CFO. Ms. Pak joined the Company in 2012 to lead its Investor Relations platform. Over her eight-year tenure with the Company she has expanded her responsibilities to include leading the Company’s co-investment platform, capital markets, and financial planning and analysis departments. Prior to joining Essex, Ms. Pak had 13 years of experience in the real estate industry as a Portfolio Manager for Oak Hill REIT Management. Ms. Pak began her career with Green Street Advisors. She holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of South Dakota and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

“Barb has proven her strong leadership skills, exceptional dedication, and extraordinary financial acumen throughout her career. She has worked closely with Angela and me over the past several years in preparation for her expanded role,” commented Michael Schall. “I am confident that Barb will continue Essex’s commitment to maintain its exceptionally strong financial condition while thoughtfully creating long term value for our shareholders.”

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.

Essex Property Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Essex Property Trust Announces Executive Leadership Succession Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today the planned succession for the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). John Burkart will retire as the Company’s Senior Executive Vice President and COO effective …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for ...
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Prices $26 Million Registered Direct Offering
Humanigen Secures U.S. Patent for Lenzilumab in Preventing Cytokine Storm and Neurotoxicity Related ...
BeiGene Announces Inclusion of Three Innovative Oncology Products in China National Reimbursement ...
McAfee MVISION Unified Cloud Edge Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing
DPW Holdings’ Coolisys Technologies Awarded $1.1 Million Military Contract for Power Solutions in ...
Lysogene Reports Positive Biomarker Data With LYS-SAF302
Vertex Announces New Drug Submission for Investigational Triple Combination Medicine for the ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Announcement from Alibaba Group
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Energous Corporation Names Dan Fairfax Chairman of the Board
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions