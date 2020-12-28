Guardion Health Sciences Appoints Seasoned Nutritional Products Industry Leader Bret Scholtes as President and Chief Executive Officer

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a specialty health sciences company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods and medical devices, with a focus in the ocular health marketplace, today announces the appointment of Bret Scholtes, a veteran of the nutritional products industry for nearly a decade, as its President and Chief Executive Officer, and as a member of the Board of Directors, commencing January 6, 2021.



“We are delighted to welcome Bret to Guardion Health Sciences. We believe that his proven business acumen and extensive experience in the nutritional products industry will serve to usher Guardion into a new era of growth and success,” commented Robert Weingarten, Chairman of the Board of Guardion Health Sciences. “Bret’s accomplishments as a leader of a NYSE-listed nutritional products company include significant and sustained revenue and profit growth, a successful acquisition and integration strategy, and ultimately a significant liquidity event for its public stockholders. We believe that Bret’s experience will provide the tools and leadership skills that Guardion requires to develop and execute both near-term and longer-term business strategies focused on product and market development that will translate into revenue growth and ultimately profitability. We believe that these efforts will ultimately drive stockholder value.”