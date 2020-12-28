Guardion Health Sciences Appoints Seasoned Nutritional Products Industry Leader Bret Scholtes as President and Chief Executive Officer
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a specialty health sciences company that develops clinically supported
nutrition, medical foods and medical devices, with a focus in the ocular health marketplace, today announces the appointment of Bret Scholtes, a veteran of the nutritional products industry for
nearly a decade, as its President and Chief Executive Officer, and as a member of the Board of Directors, commencing January 6, 2021.
“We are delighted to welcome Bret to Guardion Health Sciences. We believe that his proven business acumen and extensive experience in the nutritional products industry will serve to usher Guardion into a new era of growth and success,” commented Robert Weingarten, Chairman of the Board of Guardion Health Sciences. “Bret’s accomplishments as a leader of a NYSE-listed nutritional products company include significant and sustained revenue and profit growth, a successful acquisition and integration strategy, and ultimately a significant liquidity event for its public stockholders. We believe that Bret’s experience will provide the tools and leadership skills that Guardion requires to develop and execute both near-term and longer-term business strategies focused on product and market development that will translate into revenue growth and ultimately profitability. We believe that these efforts will ultimately drive stockholder value.”
Mr. Weingarten continued, “We have structured Bret’s compensation package in a way that aligns his strategic focus with the primary goal of our shareholders, which is to increase stockholder value. The Board also thanks Dr. David Evans for his valuable stewardship while serving as the Company’s interim President and Chief Executive Officer during these extraordinary times.”
Mr. Scholtes has spent the last 9 years as CEO of Omega Protein Corporation (“Omega”), a global nutritional products company which traded on the New York Stock Exchange until it was successfully sold to a strategic buyer in late 2017. Omega operated branded and private label ingredient businesses with more than 1,100 employees. During his time at Omega, annualized revenues increased by 55%, EBITDA grew by more than 70%, and Omega’s stock price increased by approximately 260%. In addition, Mr. Scholtes spearheaded the acquisition of four companies, which added approximately $125 million to revenues through complementary product lines, introduced more than 40 new products, and expanded successfully into several new markets. Prior to his time at Omega, Mr. Scholtes served as Vice President, Origination at GE Energy Financial Services, where he co-originated acquisitions with a combined enterprise value of more than $4 billion. He has also held several corporate development and public accounting positions, including periods at Price Waterhouse and Arthur Andersen & Co. Mr. Scholtes holds a Master of Business Administration degree from New York University, a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Missouri, and is a certified public accountant.
