Meten EdtechX Waives Condition to its Offer to Exercise Warrants at a Reduced Price

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“ Meten EdtechX ” or the “ Company ”), a leading omnichannel English language training (“ ELT ”) service provider in China, today announced that it has waived a condition to its previously announced offer to exercise (“ Offer to Exercise ”) certain warrants (the “ Warrants ”) at a reduced price of $1.40 per share. The Company has waived the condition requiring that at least sixty-five percent (65%) of the outstanding Warrants be tendered prior to 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on January 5, 2021 (the “ Expiration Date ”). In connection with the waiver, if the Company completes the offer, the exercise price of all outstanding Warrants following the Expiration Date will temporarily be reduced to $2.50 per share, and be subject to a “full-ratchet” anti-dilution protection with respect to subsequent equity sales in which any person will be entitled to acquire ordinary shares at an effective price per share that is lower than the then exercise price of the Warrants, subject to customary exceptions.

This press release is not an offer to exercise, or a solicitation of an offer to exercise, any Warrants. The Offer to Exercise is being made only on the terms and subject to the conditions described in the Offer to Exercise, dated December 7, 2020, as amended and supplemented by Amendment No. 1 to the Company’s Schedule TO filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 16, 2020 and the related election to participate. Holders are advised to read such documents because they contain important information about the Offer to Exercise. Copies of such documents are filed with the SEC and are available free of charge at the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov.

Holders of Warrants may address questions about the Offer Exercise or make requests for copies of the Offer to Exercise and related documents free of charge to Morrow Sodali LLC, the information agent for the Offer to Exercise, by calling (800) 662-5200 or emailing metx.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

About Meten EdtechX

Meten EdtechX is a leading ELT service provider in China, delivering English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. Through a sophisticated digital platform and nationwide network of learning centers, the Company provides its services under three industry-leading brands: Meten (adult and junior ELT services), ABC (primarily junior ELT services) and Likeshuo (online ELT). It offers superior teaching quality and student satisfaction, which are underpinned by cutting edge technology deployed across its business, including AI-driven centralized teaching and management systems that record and analyze learning processes in real time.