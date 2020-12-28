 

Meten EdtechX Waives Condition to its Offer to Exercise Warrants at a Reduced Price

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.12.2020, 22:30  |  48   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, today announced that it has waived a condition to its previously announced offer to exercise (“Offer to Exercise”) certain warrants (the “Warrants”) at a reduced price of $1.40 per share. The Company has waived the condition requiring that at least sixty-five percent (65%) of the outstanding Warrants be tendered prior to 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on January 5, 2021 (the “Expiration Date”). In connection with the waiver, if the Company completes the offer, the exercise price of all outstanding Warrants following the Expiration Date will temporarily be reduced to $2.50 per share, and be subject to a “full-ratchet” anti-dilution protection with respect to subsequent equity sales in which any person will be entitled to acquire ordinary shares at an effective price per share that is lower than the then exercise price of the Warrants, subject to customary exceptions.

Additional Information

This press release is not an offer to exercise, or a solicitation of an offer to exercise, any Warrants. The Offer to Exercise is being made only on the terms and subject to the conditions described in the Offer to Exercise, dated December 7, 2020, as amended and supplemented by Amendment No. 1 to the Company’s Schedule TO filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 16, 2020 and the related election to participate. Holders are advised to read such documents because they contain important information about the Offer to Exercise. Copies of such documents are filed with the SEC and are available free of charge at the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov.

Holders of Warrants may address questions about the Offer Exercise or make requests for copies of the Offer to Exercise and related documents free of charge to Morrow Sodali LLC, the information agent for the Offer to Exercise, by calling (800) 662-5200 or emailing metx.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

Meten EdtechX

Wendy Wang

+86 136-5142-6060

wendy_wsr@meten.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

+1 917-609-0333

tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com

About Meten EdtechX

Meten EdtechX is a leading ELT service provider in China, delivering English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. Through a sophisticated digital platform and nationwide network of learning centers, the Company provides its services under three industry-leading brands: Meten (adult and junior ELT services), ABC (primarily junior ELT services) and Likeshuo (online ELT). It offers superior teaching quality and student satisfaction, which are underpinned by cutting edge technology deployed across its business, including AI-driven centralized teaching and management systems that record and analyze learning processes in real time.

Seite 1 von 3
Meten EdtechX Education Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meten EdtechX Waives Condition to its Offer to Exercise Warrants at a Reduced Price SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, today announced that it has …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Nano Dimension Prices $250 Million Registered Direct Offering
Monument gibt Abschluss der Joint-Venture-Vereinbarung für Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien ...
Aqua Metals Achieves Significant Improvements to its Sustainability Focused Battery Recycling ...
Saga Pure ASA: Invests NOK 35 million in blue ammonia company Horisont Energi
Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Announce Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Relugolix in ...
Orphazyme provides regulatory update on arimoclomol for NPC
Marathon Patent Group Purchases 70,000 S-19 ASIC Miners from Bitmain for $170 Million
IDEX Biometrics and Partner Goldpac Achieve China Union Pay Certification for Dual Interface ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
Meten EdtechX Remains Strong Growth of its "BiGao" Exam Preparatory Product
22.12.20
Meten EdtechX Generated over RMB10 million in Gross Billings During the “Double 12” Nationwide Promotion Activity on Tmall.com
21.12.20
Meten EdtechX Reports Strong Recovery of its Junior ELT Business During COVID-19 Pandemic
17.12.20
Meten EdtechX Expected to Increase Products Prices, Leading to a Significant 50% Increase in its Estimated Net Profit in 2021
07.12.20
Meten EdtechX Announces Temporary Offer Allowing Warrants to be Exercised at a Reduced Price
04.12.20
Meten EdtechX Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter and the Nine Months ended September 30, 2020
02.12.20
Meten EdtechX announces management investment in its Likeshuo online business and expansion of option pool