 

Air Industries Group and CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Settle Working Capital Dispute

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.12.2020, 22:30  |  57   |   |   

Air Industries Group (NYSE AMEX: AIRI):

Air Industries Group (“Air Industries”) announced it has reached an agreement (“Settlement Agreement”) to resolve its post-closing working capital adjustment dispute with CPI Aerostructures, Inc. In a motion filed by CPI Aero against Air Industries in the Supreme Court of the State of New York arising out of the working capital dispute, CPI Aero sought, among other things, a judgment against Air Industries in the amount of approximately $4.1 million. The parties agreed to resolve the dispute by payment of the $1,381,000 remaining in escrow to CPI Aero.

Under the terms of the Settlement Agreement, the parties are jointly authorizing the release of the $1,381,000 balance from escrow to CPI Aero.

ABOUT AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP

Air Industries Group (AIRI) is an integrated manufacturer of precision equipment assemblies and components for leading aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are 'forward-looking statements' intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, the Company's statements regarding trends in the marketplace, future revenues, earnings and Adjusted EBITDA, the ability to realize firm backlog and projected backlog, cost cutting measures, potential future results and acquisitions, are examples of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the timing of projects due to variability in size, scope and duration, the inherent discrepancy in actual results from estimates, projections and forecasts made by management, regulatory delays, changes in government funding and budgets, and other factors, including general economic conditions, not within the Company's control. The factors discussed herein and expressed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, a Non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the SEC, as a supplemental profitability measure because management finds it useful to understand and evaluate results, excluding the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization charges, stock based compensation expenses, and nonrecurring expenses and outlays, prior to consideration of the impact of other potential sources and uses of cash, such as working capital items. This calculation may differ in method of calculation from similarly titled measures used by other companies and may be different than the EBITDA calculation used by our lenders for purposes of determining compliance with our financial covenants. This Non-GAAP measure may have limitations when understanding performance as it excludes the financial impact of transactions such as interest expense necessary to conduct the Company’s business and therefore are not intended to be an alternative to financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company has not quantitatively reconciled its forward looking Adjusted EBITDA target to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because such items such as amortization of stock-based compensation and interest expense, which are specific items that impact these measures, have not yet occurred, are out of the Company’s control, or cannot be predicted. For example, quantification of stock-based compensation is not possible as it requires inputs such as future grants and stock prices which are not currently ascertainable.

Air Industries Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Air Industries Group and CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Settle Working Capital Dispute Air Industries Group (NYSE AMEX: AIRI): Air Industries Group (“Air Industries”) announced it has reached an agreement (“Settlement Agreement”) to resolve its post-closing working capital adjustment dispute with CPI Aerostructures, Inc. In a motion …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for ...
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Prices $26 Million Registered Direct Offering
Humanigen Secures U.S. Patent for Lenzilumab in Preventing Cytokine Storm and Neurotoxicity Related ...
BeiGene Announces Inclusion of Three Innovative Oncology Products in China National Reimbursement ...
McAfee MVISION Unified Cloud Edge Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing
DPW Holdings’ Coolisys Technologies Awarded $1.1 Million Military Contract for Power Solutions in ...
Lysogene Reports Positive Biomarker Data With LYS-SAF302
Vertex Announces New Drug Submission for Investigational Triple Combination Medicine for the ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Announcement from Alibaba Group
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Energous Corporation Names Dan Fairfax Chairman of the Board
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity