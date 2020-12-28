Tilly’s, Inc. to Present at the ICR Conference 2021

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS, the “Company”) today announced that the company will be presenting at the virtual ICR Conference 2021 on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Ed Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Henry, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the presentation in a fireside chat format. The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.tillys.com.

