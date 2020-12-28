 

Tilly’s, Inc. to Present at the ICR Conference 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.12.2020, 22:31  |  57   |   |   

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS, the “Company”) today announced that the company will be presenting at the virtual ICR Conference 2021 on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Ed Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Henry, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the presentation in a fireside chat format. The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.tillys.com.

About Tillys

Tillys is a leading, destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls with an extensive selection of iconic global, emerging, and proprietary brands rooted in an active, outdoor and social lifestyle. Tillys is headquartered in Irvine, California and currently operates 239 total stores, including one RSQ-branded pop-up store and one RSQ Skate store, cross 33 states, as well as its website, www.tillys.com.

Tilly's Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tilly’s, Inc. to Present at the ICR Conference 2021 Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS, the “Company”) today announced that the company will be presenting at the virtual ICR Conference 2021 on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Ed Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for ...
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Prices $26 Million Registered Direct Offering
Humanigen Secures U.S. Patent for Lenzilumab in Preventing Cytokine Storm and Neurotoxicity Related ...
BeiGene Announces Inclusion of Three Innovative Oncology Products in China National Reimbursement ...
McAfee MVISION Unified Cloud Edge Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing
DPW Holdings’ Coolisys Technologies Awarded $1.1 Million Military Contract for Power Solutions in ...
Lysogene Reports Positive Biomarker Data With LYS-SAF302
Vertex Announces New Drug Submission for Investigational Triple Combination Medicine for the ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Announcement from Alibaba Group
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Energous Corporation Names Dan Fairfax Chairman of the Board
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Tilly's, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Operating Results, Provides Fourth Quarter Business Update