Acutus Medical to Present at the J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus”) (Nasdaq: AFIB), an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated, today announced that its management will present at the upcoming J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



A live, audio-only webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting ir.acutusmedical.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the presentation.