 

GBS, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $21.6 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.12.2020, 23:13  |  86   |   |   

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBS Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GBS), a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time diagnostic testing in the hands of patients and their primary health practitioners at point of care, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 1,270,589 units of its securities, which amount reflected the 20% upsizing of the offering that was implemented at the time of pricing. Each unit was sold at the price of $17.00 and immediately separated into (a) one share of the Company’s common stock, (b) one Series A Warrant to purchase one share of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price equal to $8.50 per share exercisable until the 5th anniversary of the issuance date, and (c) one Series B Warrant to purchase one share of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price equal to $17.00 per share exercisable until the 5th anniversary of the issuance date and subject to certain adjustment and cashless exercise provisions as described herein. The Series B Warrants contain an exchange feature that permit the holder to exchange the warrant into shares of common stock on a one-for-one basis any time commencing the earlier of 10 days from the IPO or the time when $10 million of volume is traded in the common stock (which has already occurred) if the closing stock price of the common stock on the date of exercise is below the exercise price of the Series B Warrant. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for obtaining regulatory approvals, marketing and establishing a distribution network, in addition to working capital. The gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $21.6 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses.

The underwriters also exercised their over-allotment option with respect to 190,588 Series A Warrants and 190,588 Series B Warrants.

The shares of the Company’s common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on December 23, 2020 under the ticker symbol “GBS”. The Series A Warrants and the Series B Warrants are not listed for trading.

The securities were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1, which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 22, 2020, and an additional registration statement filed pursuant to Rule 462(b), which became effective on December 22, 2020. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by visiting the SEC’s website or from: Dawson James Securities, 101 N Federal Highway Suite 600 Boca Raton, Florida, 33432, Attention: Prospectus Department or by telephone at 1(866) 928-0928 or email at syndicate@dawsonjames.com.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GBS, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $21.6 Million Initial Public Offering NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GBS Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GBS), a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time diagnostic testing in the hands of patients and their primary health practitioners at point of care, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Nano Dimension Prices $250 Million Registered Direct Offering
Monument gibt Abschluss der Joint-Venture-Vereinbarung für Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien ...
Aqua Metals Achieves Significant Improvements to its Sustainability Focused Battery Recycling ...
Saga Pure ASA: Invests NOK 35 million in blue ammonia company Horisont Energi
Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Announce Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Relugolix in ...
AeroCentury Corp. Comments on Unusual Market Activity
China Recycling Energy Corp. Enters into Agreement to Acquire Xi’an Taiying Energy Saving ...
Marathon Patent Group Purchases 70,000 S-19 ASIC Miners from Bitmain for $170 Million
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...