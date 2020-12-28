GBS, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $21.6 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBS Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GBS), a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time diagnostic testing in the hands of patients and their primary health practitioners at point of care, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 1,270,589 units of its securities, which amount reflected the 20% upsizing of the offering that was implemented at the time of pricing. Each unit was sold at the price of $17.00 and immediately separated into (a) one share of the Company’s common stock, (b) one Series A Warrant to purchase one share of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price equal to $8.50 per share exercisable until the 5th anniversary of the issuance date, and (c) one Series B Warrant to purchase one share of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price equal to $17.00 per share exercisable until the 5th anniversary of the issuance date and subject to certain adjustment and cashless exercise provisions as described herein. The Series B Warrants contain an exchange feature that permit the holder to exchange the warrant into shares of common stock on a one-for-one basis any time commencing the earlier of 10 days from the IPO or the time when $10 million of volume is traded in the common stock (which has already occurred) if the closing stock price of the common stock on the date of exercise is below the exercise price of the Series B Warrant. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for obtaining regulatory approvals, marketing and establishing a distribution network, in addition to working capital. The gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $21.6 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses.



The underwriters also exercised their over-allotment option with respect to 190,588 Series A Warrants and 190,588 Series B Warrants.

The shares of the Company’s common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on December 23, 2020 under the ticker symbol “GBS”. The Series A Warrants and the Series B Warrants are not listed for trading.

The securities were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1, which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 22, 2020, and an additional registration statement filed pursuant to Rule 462(b), which became effective on December 22, 2020. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by visiting the SEC’s website or from: Dawson James Securities, 101 N Federal Highway Suite 600 Boca Raton, Florida, 33432, Attention: Prospectus Department or by telephone at 1(866) 928-0928 or email at syndicate@dawsonjames.com.