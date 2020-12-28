Monaker Group Announces Bought Deal Offering

Weston, FL, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), an innovative technology company, today announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement pursuant to which the underwriters have agreed to purchase on a firm commitment basis a minimum of 2,600,000 shares of common stock of the Company, at a price to the public of $2.50 per share (the “Public Price”). The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 31, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company also has granted to the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 15% of the offering at the Public Price.

The shares of common stock described above are being offered by Monaker Group, Inc. pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-224309) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the accompanying prospectus contained therein. The offering of the shares of common stock is being made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting Kingswood Capital Markets, Attention: Syndicate Department, 17 Battery Place, Suite 625, New York, NY 10004, by email at syndicate@kingswoodcm.com, or by telephone at (212) 404-7002.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Monaker Group, Inc.

Monaker Group, Inc., is a technology-driven company building what Monaker's management believes to be a next-generation company through acquisition and organic growth, leveraging the strengths and channels of our existing technologies with those that we acquire, creating synergy and opportunity in the leisure space. For more information about Monaker Group, visit www.monakergroup.com