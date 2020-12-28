Gold Resource Corporation Reports Fatality at Arista Underground Mine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company”) regretfully reports an Arista mine employee was fatally injured Thursday, December 24, 2020 at its operations in Oaxaca, Mexico. The Company is working with authorities in an ongoing investigation to establish the exact cause of the accident.



The incident involved a light vehicle in an unauthorized and inactive area of the Arista underground mine. The Company immediately informed the relevant authorities, and an investigation of the incident is currently ongoing. Company mining operations continue in parallel with the investigation.