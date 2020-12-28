 

Gold Resource Corporation Declares December Monthly Dividend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company”) declares its monthly instituted dividend of one-third of a cent per common share for December 2020 payable on January 25, 2021 to shareholders of record as of January 11, 2021.  Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA.  

The Company has returned $115 million to its shareholders in consecutive monthly dividends since July 2010 and offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery.  For more information on Gold Resource Corporation’s physical dividend program, visit the Company website at http://www.goldresourcecorp.com/gold-silver-dividends.php.   

Dividends may vary in amount and consistency or be discontinued at the Board of Directors’ discretion depending on variables including but not limited to operational cash flows, Company development requirements and strategies, construction, spot gold and silver prices, taxation, general market conditions and other factors described in the Cautionary Statements below and the Company's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. 

About GRC: 

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. The Company targets low capital expenditure projects with potential for generating high returns on capital. The Company has reached milestones including a decade of production, generated over $1 billion in revenue and has returned $115 million to its shareholders in consecutive monthly dividends since July 2010. In addition, the Company also offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery. For more information, please visit GRC’s website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company’s 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved. 

Cautionary Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. When used in this press release, the words “plan”, “target”, "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding Gold Resource Corporation’s strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Gold Resource Corporation on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, the scope, duration, and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mining operations, Company employees, and supply chains as well as the scope, duration and impact of government action aimed at mitigating the pandemic may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Also, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company’s 10-K filed with the SEC. 

Contacts:

Corporate Development

Greg Patterson

303-320-7708

www.goldresourcecorp.com


