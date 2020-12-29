Zai Lab Announces Inclusion of ZEJULA (Niraparib) in China’s National Reimbursement Drug List

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that ZEJULA has been included in the updated National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) released by China’s National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA). ZEJULA (niraparib) is an oral, once-daily poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor with national Category 1 designation. It has been included in the NRDL as maintenance therapy for adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer, who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy.



“A key part of Zai Lab’s mission is to bring transformative medicines to patients in China,” said Dr. Samantha Du, Founder, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Zai Lab. “The inclusion of our first NMPA-approved medicine, ZEJULA, in the NRDL is an important step in achieving that mission. We are grateful for this action by the NHSA to make ZEJULA more accessible to Chinese patients with ovarian cancer. We look forward to working tirelessly to make sure that ZEJULA is available to all patients who can benefit from it.”

“NHSA reimbursement will help make ZEJULA affordable to many patients in need across China,” said William Liang, Chief Commercial Offer. “It is the only PARP inhibitor approved as monotherapy for first-line and recurrent maintenance therapy for ovarian cancer patients regardless of biomarker status in China. This action underscores ZEJULA’s significant clinical value for a broad range of ovarian cancer patients.”

About Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer is one of the most common gynecologic cancers in China with approximately 52,000 newly diagnosed cases and 23,000 deaths in China per year. While platinum-based chemotherapy is effective at inducing an initial response in ovarian cancer, the disease will recur in the majority of women. Effective treatment options for patients with platinum-sensitive recurrent ovarian cancer remain limited. New agents that prolong the duration of response following platinum-based treatment and delay the inevitable relapse of ovarian cancer will benefit patients with ovarian cancer in China.