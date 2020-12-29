 

Junshi Biosciences Announces Inclusion of Toripalimab in The China National Reimbursement Drug List

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Junshi Biosciences (HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180), an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies, is pleased to announce that toripalimab has been included in the updated National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) (2020 Edition) for the treatment of melanoma by the China National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA). The primary drug format specification is the 80mg(2ml)/vial. Toripalimab is the only anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of melanoma that has been included in the NRDL.

Melanoma is an aggressive form of solid tumor with a rapid systemic dissemination. Toripalimab received a conditional approval by the NMPA for the 2nd line treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma in December 2018 as the first approved domestically produced PD-1 monoclonal antibody.

“Toripalimab is the first independently developed anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody in China as well as the first domestic drug to make major breakthroughs in the field of melanoma. Its efficacy and safety are comparable to those of internationally imported drugs,” commented Jun Guo, Professor and Chief Physician, Vice President of Beijing Cancer Hospital, Vice President and Secretary General of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO), and Board Member of the CSCO Melanoma and Renal Cancer Expert Committee. “Currently, anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibodies have become the standard treatment for melanoma patients. Combination therapies including anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibodies have shown promising efficacy in the field of melanoma, especially in acral and mucosal melanoma, two melanoma subtypes commonly found in Asia. Therefore, the addition of toripalimab to the NRDL will greatly reduce the financial burden for melanoma patients and significantly increase chances of survival.”

“We are very grateful for the approval given by the National Healthcare Security Administration. As a leading domestic innovation-driven pharmaceutical company, it is our responsibility to improve the accessibility and affordability of China’s anti-cancer drugs. Now that toripalimab is in the NRDL list, we can further increase the accessibility of cancer immunotherapy and improve the usage efficiency of public funding supported by NRDL for melanoma. As for the future, Junshi Biosciences will strive to develop novel therapeutics, and save lives in China and all over the world with innovations,” said Dr. Ning Li, Chief Executive Officer of Junshi Biosciences.

