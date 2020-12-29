 

OKEx to launch real-time settlement, allowing users to improve capital efficiency

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.12.2020, 06:50  |  40   |   |   

VICTORIA, Seychelle, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx (www.okex.com), a world-leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, is pleased to announce the launch of real-time settlement for all perpetual swaps, futures and options contracts that is coming soon to the platform. This exciting new feature will provide a better trading experience for users, improve the capital efficiency of their funds and enable greater cross-exchange arbitrage opportunities, among other benefits. 

LOGO

Real-time settlements will officially begin at 8:00 am UTC on Dec. 29 on the popular ADAUSD perpetual contract. The function will then be rolled out to other major currency pairs and financial instruments on the platform over the coming months. Real-time settlements will allow users to significantly improve fund utilization, as they can withdraw their profit at any time, without waiting for the 4:00 pm UTC settlement period every day.

"This is hugely beneficial to traders carrying out cross-exchange arbitrage, as they need to settle their profit in real-time across exchanges. It will also enhance capital management across the OKEx platform," commented Lennix Lai, the head of financial markets at OKEx. "We will start with the ADAUSD market as a trial and gradually launch other major tokens from early next month."

As real-time settlements begin, any user holding an ADAUSD perpetual contract position at 8:00 am UTC on Dec. 29 will see the average open price of the position changed to the settlement base price of the last settlement of the ADAUSD perpetual contract. All realized profit and loss will be transferred to the ADAUSD perpetual account balance, and the profit will be recalculated according to the new opening average price from 8:00 am UTC on the same day.

Users can experience the real-time settlement function of the ADAUSD perpetual contract by using an API, web or the OKEx mobile app. Please visit the OKEx Support page for more information and details about the changes to the display of realized PnL, position and settlement records. 

"We are constantly working on improving the user experience and making trading on the platform as intuitive and beneficial to traders as possible. By being able to withdraw their realized profit instantly and not having to wait for the settlement period, users can engage in more efficient strategies to maximize their capital. The introduction of real-time settlements is another key upgrade at OKEx, and we believe that it will be extremely popular among users," Lennix Lai added.

In the subsequent real-time settlement operation, OKEx reserves the right to temporarily close the real-time settlement function of some currency contracts in the case of extreme market conditions.

About OKEx

A world-leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, OKEx offers the most diverse marketplace where global crypto traders, miners and institutional investors come to manage crypto assets, enhance investment opportunities and hedge risks. We provide spot and derivatives trading — including futures, perpetual swap and options — of major cryptocurrencies, offering investors flexibility in formulating their strategies to maximize gains and mitigate risks.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/751455/20180925182721_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OKEx to launch real-time settlement, allowing users to improve capital efficiency VICTORIA, Seychelle, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - OKEx (www.okex.com), a world-leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, is pleased to announce the launch of real-time settlement for all perpetual swaps, futures and options contracts …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Castellum's new project in Stockholm's Hagastaden receives go-ahead - investment of approximately ...
Giift Launches Giift Engage - an Innovative Digital Engagement Platform
En+ Group Metals segment becomes a member of the Japan Climate Leaders' partnership (JCLP)
Comviva Wins the ETBFSI Excellence Award for mobiquity Banking Suite
EW Nutrition launches new xylanase enzyme in Malaysia
Century Casinos Announces Polish Casino Closures for Three Weeks in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
OKEx to launch real-time settlement, allowing users to improve capital efficiency
Titel
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
National Business Daily: SW China's Chengdu to release opportunities in smart city governance with upcoming event
EDF Renewables - Jinko Power consortium reaches the financial closing of the world's largest solar ...
Pipeotech's Reach Goes Atomic
Amgen Submits Sotorasib Marketing Authorization Application To The European Medicines Agency
CHRISTMAS CONCERT 2020 Seen LIVE by More Than 70.000 People Invented by PB ACTION Eventbureau - No ...
Eagle Alpha Appoints A New CEO And Head of Business Development
Global Online Gambling Market Revenues Expected to Double in Upcoming Years
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods