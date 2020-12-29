 

Albioma Albioma commissions Vale do Paraná Albioma, the Group's fourth all-bagasse power plant in Brazil

Press Release

Paris La Défense, 29 December 2020

Albioma commissions Vale do Paraná Albioma, the Group's fourth all-bagasse power plant in Brazil

On 25 December 2020, Albioma successfully completed industrial commissioning at its all-bagasse Vale do Paraná Albioma plant in Brazil.

The Vale do Paraná Albioma biomass-fuelled cogeneration unit, located in the town of Suzanápolis in São Paulo state, is the Group's fourth plant located in Brazil. The new plant is covered by a long-term, inflation-indexed power purchase agreement that secures annual electricity sales of 120 GWh until 2046.

This project represents an investment of BRL 121 million.

Energy efficiency - Albioma's recognised expertise in Brazil

Since 2014, Albioma has rolled out the Group's pioneering model in Brazil, the world’s leading producer of sugar and cane ethanol. Albioma purchased and upgraded three existing cogeneration plants (in Rio Pardo, Codora and Esplanada), which are now delivering enviable operational performance following investments to improve cogeneration efficiency and decrease the partner sugar mill's steam consumption.

Vale do Paraná Albioma was the first Brazilian project for which the Group handled the construction and network connection works as well as the subsequent operation, via a 2016 joint venture between Albioma and the Vale do Paraná sugar mill. The plant adjoins the similarly-named sugar refinery and distillery, which can crush up to 2 million tonnes of sugar cane annually.

With an installed capacity of 48 MW, the new plant will be able to export up to 30 MW of renewable electricity to the grid.

Frédéric Moyne, Albioma's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, explains: "We are delighted to announce the commissioning of the Vale do Paraná Albioma plant in Brazil, which was completed on schedule and within budget, underscoring our expertise in international markets. The huge potential for productivity and energy efficiency gains in this fast-developing country led Albioma to enter the market, which naturally remains one of the Group's export priorities for the coming years. Congratulations to all our personnel in Brazil. "

About Albioma Contacts
Albioma is an independent renewable energy producer, supporting the energy transition with biomass and photovoltaic energy.

The Group, which is established in Overseas France, Mauritius and Brazil, has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry over the past 20 years, producing renewable energy from bagasse, a fibrous residue of sugar cane.

Albioma is also the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the Group builds and operates innovative facilities with integrated storage. 		Investors
 Julien Gauthier
+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00

Media
 Charlotte Neuvy
+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65
presse@albioma.com
 

 

                             		 
Albioma shares are listed on NYSE EURONEXT PARIS (SUB B) and are eligible for deferred settlement service (SRD) and PEA-PME plans (ISIN FR0000060402 – Ticker ABIO).

The Group is listed in the Gaïa Index of responsible midcap companies. 		www.albioma.com

 

Attachment


