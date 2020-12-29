The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 28 Dec 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 25.9800 £ 22.8185 Estimated MTD return 3.15 % 2.78 % Estimated YTD return 13.45 % 10.57 % Estimated ITD return 159.80 % 128.19 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 19.75 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -23.98 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -21.12 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A