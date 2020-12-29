Anoto Group agrees to a directed issue of 9 million shares to an institutional investor and an additional 21 million shares subject to approval by an EGM

The new ordinary shares in the New Issue has been subscribed by Rothesay Limited (“Rothesay”), an international investor active in the Swedish market. The reason for the deviation from the shareholders’ preferential rights is to carry out capital raising in a timely and cost-efficient manner.

Stockholm, December 29, 2020 – The Board of Directors of Anoto Group AB (“Anoto” or the “Company”) has, on the basis of an authorisation from the Annual General Meeting held on May 18, 2020, resolved on a directed rights issue of 9,000,000 ordinary shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.90 per share (the “New Issue”). The subscription price has been determined after discussions at an arm’s length between investors and Anoto and corresponds to a premium of 11.0 percent against the closing price of December 23, 2020.

Through the New Issue, Anoto will receive approximately SEK 8.1 million before issue costs. The New Issue has a dilution effect of approximately 4.8 percent of the share capital after dilution by increasing the number of outstanding shares from 185,658,150 to 194,658,150.

The proceeds will be primarily used for the transition to a bigger contract manufacturing factory and purchasing of materials for the production in Mexico.

The Board of Directors will also call for an EGM to approve an additional directed issue of 21,000,000 shares to Rothesay. Once the issue is completed, Rothesay is expected to become the second largest institutional shareholder with approximately 14% of the company.

“Finally, we have a strong institutional investor base who are long term investors in the Company. With the investment of 30MM shares by Rothesay, approximately 50% of the outstanding shares will be held by long term strategic investors,” says Joonhee Won, CEO of Anoto.

“Anoto is a strategic investment for us. We believe Anoto is poised for growth and we are happy to provide growth capital,” says Joachim Cato, investment representative for Rothesay.

Johannes Haglund, Chief of Staff, Anoto Group AB

www.anoto.com



