 

HONKARAKENNE REORGANISES ITS PRODUCTION

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.12.2020, 08:00  |  54   |   |   

HONKARAKENNE OYJ                                  Inside information 29 December 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

HONKARAKENNE REORGANISES ITS PRODUCTION

Honkarakenne Oyj has concluded the cooperation negotiations, begun in October, regarding the reorganisation of its production. Honkarakenne's Executive Group has taken the decision to reorganise the company's production, its content and scope. As a result of the reorganisation, the company will dismiss 11 employees from production, and a further 15 employment contracts will be subject to redundancy-based provisional amendments. Most of the measures decided upon will be implemented before the end of 2020, but some of them can still be implemented in early 2021.

The reorganisation will make the company's production processes more efficient and improve its competitiveness in the market. Furthermore, the reorganisation will improve the company’s efficiency to make products that meet the demand and modern construction standards. The company estimates that the efficiency measures will take full effect in the second half of 2021.

As a result, the company will recognise the costs of the reorganisation, EUR 0.3 million, in its income statement for 2020. The reorganisation costs consist of the wages and other personnel costs related to the notice period for the redundancies. The company will define the reorganisation costs as adjustment items that do not affect its adjusted profit.

The company reiterates its earnings guidance issued in August: Honkarakenne’s view is that revenue (net sales) in 2020 will be on par with previous year. Adjusted profit before taxes is however weaker than previous year.

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Marko Saarelainen

President and CEO

For more information:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 (0)40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com or

Leena Aalto, Vice President – Finance, CFO, tel. +358 (0)40 769 4590, leena.aalto@honka.com

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Main media
Financial supervision
www.honka.com

Under its Honka brand, Honkarakenne manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological detached houses, holiday homes and public buildings using Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to more than 50 countries. House packages are made in Finland, the companys’s own factory is located in Karstula, Finland. In 2019, the Honkarakenne Group had revenue (net sales) of MEUR 47.5, of which exports accounted for 34%. www.honka.com


Honkarakenne Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HONKARAKENNE REORGANISES ITS PRODUCTION HONKARAKENNE OYJ                                  Inside information 29 December 2020 at 9:00 a.m. HONKARAKENNE REORGANISES ITS PRODUCTION Honkarakenne Oyj has concluded the cooperation negotiations, begun in October, regarding the reorganisation …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Monument gibt Abschluss der Joint-Venture-Vereinbarung für Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien ...
Saga Pure ASA: Invests NOK 35 million in blue ammonia company Horisont Energi
Aqua Metals Achieves Significant Improvements to its Sustainability Focused Battery Recycling ...
Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Announce Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Relugolix in ...
AeroCentury Corp. Comments on Unusual Market Activity
China Recycling Energy Corp. Enters into Agreement to Acquire Xi’an Taiying Energy Saving ...
Marathon Patent Group Purchases 70,000 S-19 ASIC Miners from Bitmain for $170 Million
Aprea Therapeutics Announces Results of Primary Endpoint from Phase 3 Trial of Eprenetapopt in TP53 ...
Blue Star Foods Corp. Signs Term Sheet to Acquire Taste of BC Aquafarms, Inc.
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
CHANGES IN HONKARAKENNE EXECUTIVE GROUP