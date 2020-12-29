 

Regarding agreement on tertiary active power reserve

29.12.2020, 08:30  |  80   |   |   

Regarding AB Ignitis Gamyba agreement on tertiary active power reserve

AB Ignitis Grupė (hereinafter – the Company) informs that on 29 December 2020 its subsidiary AB Ignitis Gamyba  concluded an agreement with the electricity transmission system operator of Lithuania LITGRID AB regarding the purchase and sale of the tertiary active power reserve (hereinafter referred to as the Reserve) for the year of 2021.

According to the final results of the auction of the Reserve that were announced by LITGRID AB on 4 December 2020, AB Ignitis Gamyba will provide the Reserve in 2021 within the scope of 222 MW by the Unit 7 of Elektrenai Complex, managed by AB Ignitis Gamyba, and 260 MW by Unit 8 of Elektrenai Complex, managed by AB Ignitis Gamyba.

The price of the Reserve service in 2021 will be 2.73 EUR/MW/h for the Unit 7 service of the Reserve and 2.71 EUR/MW/h for the Unit 8 service of the Reserve, without assessing the cost of the gas supply security as an additional component to the gas transmission price.

AB Ignitis Gamyba provide the Reserve service in 2020 within the scope of 260 MW by the Unit 7 and 215 MW by the Unit 8. The price of the Reserve service in 2020 is 2.49 EUR/MW/h for the Unit 7 service of the Reserve and 2.49 EUR/MW/h for the Unit 8 service of the Reserve, without assessing the cost of the gas supply security as an additional component to the gas transmission price.

More information about the auction and its results is available on the website of LITGRID AB (in Lithuanian).

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius, Head of Public Relations
Tel. +370 620 76076
E-mail arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt 


