 

AND International Publishers NV (TICKER AND.AS) announces closing of €825K private placement

Capelle aan den Ijssel, The Netherlands, 29 December, 2020 - AND International Publishers N.V. (“AND” or the “Company”) (Ticker: AND.AS), a location-aware content technology company, now trading as GeoJunxion, today announces that it has closed a €825K private placement of 515,820 newly issued ordinary shares to new and existing investors at the subscription price of €1.60 per share.  As of today, all 515,820 of the newly issued shares were admitted to listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam.  AND plans to use to the proceeds of this private placement to accelerate the Company’s product portfolio expansion, extend its sales network and fund general corporate purposes and working capital needs.

Thierry Jaccoud, CEO of AND commented: “We are very pleased to have successfully completed this private placement. The funds generated will allow us to accelerate the development of our premium location-aware content and services as well as strengthen our sales activities. These investments will help us to achieve key strategic objectives which, we believe will create value for all stakeholders.”

About AND International Publishers NV 
AND with its new brand GeoJunxion is the crossroads where fundamental, location-aware content connects with superior, customised intelligence and highly focused innovations to empower exceptional experiences. With an emphasis on safety and sustainability, we are constantly expanding our portfolio to meet the demands of a diverse and fast-evolving market. Building on decades of experience in mapping, GeoJunxion is focusing on high value, dynamic content and building environmentally conscious applications, which enrich safety in everyday life. With location-aware content at our core, we know where our strengths lie and have the know-how and technology needed to offer unrivalled, intelligent products and services. 

