 

OTT Airlines makes maiden flight from Shanghai to Beijing

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.12.2020, 08:59  |  41   |   |   

SHANGHAI, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The OTT Airlines, a newly-founded subsidiary business run by China Eastern Airlines (CEA), finished its maiden flight from Shanghai to Beijing on Monday.

The flight was completed by an ARJ21, the first turbofan regional passenger jetliner produced by China, which is able to carry as many as 90 passengers.

The ARJ21 airliner features comfort of trunkliners. Compared with jets of similar type, the ARJ21 has a wider and higher cabin that comes with18 rows of ultrathin seats. The seat pitch, recline angle and width are comparable to those of the in-service narrow-body aircraft run by the CEA.

From the end of this year to March 2021, OTT Airlines will fly the routes from Shanghai to Beijing, Nanchang, East China's Jiangxi Province, Hefei, East China's Anhui Province and Wenzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province.

The inaugural flight was piloted by Zhang Daqi, who has flown 6 types of aircraft with a safe flight time of over 18,300 hours. He flew a business jet to accompany the C919, China's first homegrown big passenger jet that took off in May 2017.

The OTT Airlines currently has 3 ARJ21-700 jets, and is expected to receive another 6 the next year and 8 more in 2022. Its fleet will include 35 ARJ21 jets by 2025.

In addition, it also has an operation team consisting of 15 pilots, 28 flight attendants, 9 safety officers, 2 dispatchers and over 30 engineers.

The OTT Airlines was launched by the CEA in February this year, with an aim to fly homegrown passenger jets in China's mainland market, so as to demonstrate their quality and advanced design, as well as bring superior flight experiences to the passengers.

ARJ21 and C919, both manufactured by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China, will make up the majority of the new carrier's fleet, said the Shanghai Shanghai-based company.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=381205
Caption: OTT Airlines makes maiden flight from Shanghai to Beijing

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=381208
Caption: OTT Airlines makes maiden flight from Shanghai to Beijing



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OTT Airlines makes maiden flight from Shanghai to Beijing SHANGHAI, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The OTT Airlines, a newly-founded subsidiary business run by China Eastern Airlines (CEA), finished its maiden flight from Shanghai to Beijing on Monday. The flight was completed by an ARJ21, the first …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Giift Launches Giift Engage - an Innovative Digital Engagement Platform
EW Nutrition launches new xylanase enzyme in Malaysia
En+ Group Metals segment becomes a member of the Japan Climate Leaders' partnership (JCLP)
Century Casinos Announces Polish Casino Closures for Three Weeks in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
OKEx to launch real-time settlement, allowing users to improve capital efficiency
UnionPay International Partners with Solidarnost Bank and Huawei to Further Encourage Contactless ...
OTT Airlines makes maiden flight from Shanghai to Beijing
Vendors in IoT Operating Systems Market Benefit from Penetrating of IoT in Healthcare Sector, Market to Clock CAGR of ~38% from 2020 to 2030: TMR
Titel
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
National Business Daily: SW China's Chengdu to release opportunities in smart city governance with upcoming event
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Amgen Submits Sotorasib Marketing Authorization Application To The European Medicines Agency
EDF Renewables - Jinko Power consortium reaches the financial closing of the world's largest solar ...
Pipeotech's Reach Goes Atomic
CHRISTMAS CONCERT 2020 Seen LIVE by More Than 70.000 People Invented by PB ACTION Eventbureau - No ...
Eagle Alpha Appoints A New CEO And Head of Business Development
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods