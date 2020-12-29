- Open-source databases find extensive application in IoT space, global valuation of the market to touch mark of ~US$ 20 Bn by 2020-end

- Wide range of computing applications of Linus make it the most prominently deployed solution in IoT operating systems market, demand for Windows and FreeRTOS to gather steam

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The drive for real-time response that meet special characteristics of IoT is a key underpinning for the expansion of avenues in the IoT operating systems market. Though a wide range of operating systems and open-source database have gained traction in recent years, but the interest of IoT developers for Linux is remarkable. Interest of technology companies in unveiling variants of FreeRTOS is a case in point. The IoT operating systems market is witnessing the penetration of Linux in smart retail, smart logistics, smart healthcare, smart buildings, and smart manufacturing applications.

In the backdrop of the impacts caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, rise in adoption of IoT in healthcare industry has gathered momentum, concur0 analysts at TMR. This has made the end-use industry high value-grab avenue during the forecast period.

The global IoT operating systems stood at ~US$ 635 Mn in 2019. Clocking robust CAGR of ~38% from 2020 to 2030, the valuation is expected to climb to ~US$ 20 Bn by 2030-end.

Key Findings of IoT Operating Systems Market Report

Of the various component types, device held the major revenue share in 2019

Professional services segment expected to rise at the leading CAGR during 2020 – 2030

The support and maintenance segment is projected to garner a high CAGR during the assessment period

Of all the application segments, smart healthcare segment is expected to clock the dominant CAGR during 2020 – 2030

Of the different enterprise type, large-scale contributed the major revenue share in the global IoT operating systems market in 2019

Regionally, North America held the major share in 2019 representing 37.6% by 2020-end

