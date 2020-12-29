- Development of a dedicated sector for restroom design and planning within the domain of architecture and interior designing has aided the growth of the ceramic and porcelain tiles market

ALBANY, N.Y, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand within the global ceramic and porcelain tiles market is poised to grow at a formidable pace in the times to follow. The application of these products in elite and sophisticated areas such as interior designing and landscape designing has given a thrust to market growth. The past decade has witnessed an uptick in the use of cutting-edge technologies and aesthetic materials across the domain of interior planning and home décor. This has brought various types of tiles and marble finishes under the spotlight of attention. Furthermore, several courses on interior designing and planning have given people new perspectives on aesthetic planning of indoor and outdoor spaces.

The global ceramic and porcelain tiles market is at an important juncture on its journey to acquiring maturity. The shift from glossy tiles to ceramic tiles has created a buzz across the leading competitors in the market. Several tiles manufacturers have increased their investments in manufacturing ceramic tiles, holding their operations for manufacturing other types of tiles. The total value of the global ceramic and porcelain tiles market is foreseen to touch ~US$ 79 Bn by 2027-end. The CAGR of the global ceramic and porcelain tiles market is calculated at 5.50% for the forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2027.

Key Findings of the Report

Shift from Glossy Surfaces to Matte-Finish Surfaces

The use of matte-finished tiles and stones has become a visible trend across the global constructions industry. It has become evident from the design of high-rise buildings and residential complexes that ceramic and matte surfaces are here to stay. There visibility across the domain of design analysis and planning can be attributed to the changing inclination of the masses. People now prefer basic and rugged designs over glossy and bright aesthetics. This has immensely helped the vendors operating in the global ceramic and porcelain tiles market. This market is projected to ride along a lucrative pathway as new ceramic technologies and products come to the fore of the constructions industry.