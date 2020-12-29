 

Global Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles Market to Expand with Advancements in Interior Planning and Designing TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.12.2020, 10:00  |  55   |   |   

-  Advancements in the domain of interior planning have shifted focus of individuals toward using matte-finish tiles that are tangible and aesthetically pleasing

-  Development of a dedicated sector for restroom design and planning within the domain of architecture and interior designing has aided the growth of the ceramic and porcelain tiles market

ALBANY, N.Y, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand within the global ceramic and porcelain tiles market is poised to grow at a formidable pace in the times to follow. The application of these products in elite and sophisticated areas such as interior designing and landscape designing has given a thrust to market growth. The past decade has witnessed an uptick in the use of cutting-edge technologies and aesthetic materials across the domain of interior planning and home décor. This has brought various types of tiles and marble finishes under the spotlight of attention. Furthermore, several courses on interior designing and planning have given people new perspectives on aesthetic planning of indoor and outdoor spaces.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

The global ceramic and porcelain tiles market is at an important juncture on its journey to acquiring maturity. The shift from glossy tiles to ceramic tiles has created a buzz across the leading competitors in the market. Several tiles manufacturers have increased their investments in manufacturing ceramic tiles, holding their operations for manufacturing other types of tiles. The total value of the global ceramic and porcelain tiles market is foreseen to touch ~US$ 79 Bn by 2027-end. The CAGR of the global ceramic and porcelain tiles market is calculated at 5.50% for the forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2027.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Key Findings of the Report

  • Shift from Glossy Surfaces to Matte-Finish Surfaces

The use of matte-finished tiles and stones has become a visible trend across the global constructions industry. It has become evident from the design of high-rise buildings and residential complexes that ceramic and matte surfaces are here to stay. There visibility across the domain of design analysis and planning can be attributed to the changing inclination of the masses. People now prefer basic and rugged designs over glossy and bright aesthetics. This has immensely helped the vendors operating in the global ceramic and porcelain tiles market. This market is projected to ride along a lucrative pathway as new ceramic technologies and products come to the fore of the constructions industry.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles Market to Expand with Advancements in Interior Planning and Designing TMR -  Advancements in the domain of interior planning have shifted focus of individuals toward using matte-finish tiles that are tangible and aesthetically pleasing -  Development of a dedicated sector for restroom design and planning within the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Giift Launches Giift Engage - an Innovative Digital Engagement Platform
EW Nutrition launches new xylanase enzyme in Malaysia
En+ Group Metals segment becomes a member of the Japan Climate Leaders' partnership (JCLP)
Century Casinos Announces Polish Casino Closures for Three Weeks in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
Vendors in IoT Operating Systems Market Benefit from Penetrating of IoT in Healthcare Sector, Market to Clock CAGR of ~38% from 2020 to 2030: TMR
UnionPay International Partners with Solidarnost Bank and Huawei to Further Encourage Contactless ...
OKEx to launch real-time settlement, allowing users to improve capital efficiency
OTT Airlines makes maiden flight from Shanghai to Beijing
Alligator Bioscience recruits new Chief Medical Officer
Titel
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
National Business Daily: SW China's Chengdu to release opportunities in smart city governance with upcoming event
EDF Renewables - Jinko Power consortium reaches the financial closing of the world's largest solar ...
Amgen Submits Sotorasib Marketing Authorization Application To The European Medicines Agency
CHRISTMAS CONCERT 2020 Seen LIVE by More Than 70.000 People Invented by PB ACTION Eventbureau - No ...
Eagle Alpha Appoints A New CEO And Head of Business Development
Global Online Gambling Market Revenues Expected to Double in Upcoming Years
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods