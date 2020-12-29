DGAP-Ad-hoc: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO accelerates restructuring of Oberkirch site 29-Dec-2020 / 10:44 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Oberkirch site to focus even more strongly on its core competencies

- Voluntary program successfully completed

- Further adjustment in staff number by around 120 to 150 employees resolved

Oberkirch, December 29, 2020 - As early as in the fall of 2018, PWO had already initiated comprehensive and long-term programs for efficiency enhancements and process improvements at all its locations. These were complemented by extensive adjustments in 2020 due to the effects of the corona pandemic. It was not possible, however, to carry out the compulsory redundancies at the Oberkirch location until December 31, 2020, due to a supplementary collective agreement which includes job security. Therefore, in order to make the necessary staff adjustments, we first launched a voluntary program, which has now been successfully completed. Under this program, around 200 employees will leave the site; the vast majority by the end of 2020. Around half of these employees are permanent employees and the other half are temporary employees.

At the same time, the Oberkirch location must place an even stronger focus on its core competencies. Nevertheless, as staff costs in Germany, as an industrial location, have risen sharply on a continuous basis in recent years, some current series productions are strongly burdened by high labor costs. These higher costs can no longer be sufficiently offset by productivity measures. Furthermore, our customers have relocated an ever-growing portion of their production to Eastern Europe, resulting in a change in the locations to which PWO delivers. We must therefore also consider relocating production to Eastern Europe in order to avoid losing existing series productions. We are already extremely competitive in that region through our fast-growing plant in the Czech Republic. For this reason, at today's meeting, the Executive Board decided to further adjust the capacities of the Oberkirch site to bring it in line with the expected future level of capacity utilization.