DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO accelerates restructuring of Oberkirch site 29.12.2020 / 10:47 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Oberkirch site to focus even more strongly on its core competencies

- Voluntary program successfully completed

- Further adjustment in staff number by around 120 to 150 employees resolved

Oberkirch, December 29, 2020 - As early as in the fall of 2018, PWO had already initiated comprehensive and long-term programs for efficiency enhancements and process improvements at all its locations. These were complemented by extensive adjustments in 2020 due to the effects of the corona pandemic. The consistent implementation of these measures made a significant contribution to steering the Group well and safely through the corona pandemic of 2020. Thanks to continued solid cash flow, debt was reduced by a further EUR 20 million in the first three quarters of 2020, despite the fact that the global economy has been in the greatest recession of the post-war period.

Whereas the international sites have already returned to achieving good results during the recent only moderate market recovery, this was not the case at the Oberkirch site. Due to a supplementary collective agreement, which includes job security, compulsory redundancies were not possible in Oberkirch until December 31, 2020.

To make the necessary personnel adjustments, we initially launched a voluntary redundancy program, which has now been successfully completed. As part of this program, around 200 employees will leave the site; the vast majority by the end of 2020. Around half of these are permanent employees and the other half temporary employees.

At the same time, the Oberkirch location must place an even stronger focus on its core competencies of maximum innovative strength in the development of custom solutions for the mobility of tomorrow and the design of robust and efficient processes for the production of complex components and modules in large series.