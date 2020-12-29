 

CHARLOTTE HORNETS LAUNCH FAN EVENT WITH EVENTZEE

Tustin, CA, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, announced today that the Charlotte Hornets NBA team launched a fan engagement event using the Eventzee scavenger hunt app. Utilizing Eventzee technology, the “Buzz City Gold Rush Scavenger Hunt!” put fans’ Hornets knowledge to the test and encouraged them to share their favorite things about the team.

Hornets fans participated by launching the Hornets App and tapping on the hunt as it appeared in the slideshow area at the top. The virtual event featured photo, video and quiz challenges. Through photos and videos, fans shared their enthusiasm for the team before the new 2020-21 NBA season kicked off. Quiz challenges included a bonus timer -- more points were awarded to those who answered quickly. In addition, because Eventzee allows individual challenges to be scheduled, new quizzes appeared each day of the event, which lasted from December 7th until December 22nd, the start of the NBA season.

“We’re constantly working to make Eventzee as accessible as possible,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag, “The integration within the Hornets app made it easier than ever for players to join in the fun.” 

Eventzee app developers worked with the Charlotte Hornets to make the Buzz City hunt accessed via the Hornets App. This helped to streamline the onboarding process as many fans already had the Hornets App on their device and did not need to download the Eventzee app separately.

“Eventzee made this process as easy as possible for our team and our fans as we seek new and different ways to engage with them,” said Hornets Senior Vice President of Consumer Engagement Seth Bennett.  “Their built-in leaderboard and scoring mechanisms made it simple for us to keep track and award prizes to our fans who participated.”

If you’re interested in hosting an Eventzee scavenger hunt visit our website and contact our team to set up the best package for you. You can also email us at sales@eventzeeapp.com or call us at 714-210-3850 x15. Eventzee is ideal for trade shows, conferences and orientations. Businesses can use the app to drive traffic to specific locations, promote vendors or products and increase social interactions, while observing appropriate social distances. Some clients use Eventzee to hold contests and give away prizes to their most engaged customers. There are many ways Eventzee can help you achieve your business goals. For more information visit https://www.eventzeeapp.com/.

