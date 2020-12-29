Calendar for Publishing Performance Results of Panevezio statybos trestas AB in 2021
We hereby inform that Panevezio statybos trestas AB and Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group will prepare consolidated semi-annual and annual information to be published according
to the procedure prescribed by the regulations.
In 2021, Panevezio statybos trestas AB is planning to publish the unaudited financial statement of the company and the group for six months on 27 August 2021.
Egidijus Urbonas
Managing Director
Tel.: (+370 45) 505 503
