Amplify ETFs Exceeds $3 Billion in Assets Under Management

“We’re extremely proud of Amplify’s growth to-date, particularly during a year of unprecedented uncertainty and challenging market dynamics,” notes Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs and an early advocate of the ETF structure. “We deliver expanded investment strategies for investors seeking growth, income, and capital preservation, and we look forward to continuing that mission.”

CHICAGO, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces the firm has accumulated over $3 billion in assets under management since the inception of its first exchange-traded fund (ETF) in 2016. Additionally, the firm’s assets have grown 285% just in 2020 across a diverse product line of ten ETFs, with four ETFs each exceeding $250 million in assets. The product suite of Amplify ETFs encompasses three primary categories: Core ($770 million), Income ($450 million), and Thematic ($1.87 billion). Total firm assets stood at $3.1 billion as of December 28, 2020.

Several of Amplify’s funds have become market leaders in some of the most competitive ETF peer groups of 2020, including hedged ETFs and online retail. With over $560 million in inflows year-to-date, the Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSE: SWAN) has delivered what it was designed for: to guard against significant losses while also participating in market upside.

Additionally, the firm’s flagship fund, the Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSE: IBUY) at over $1.4 billion in assets, is the first and largest ETF to focus on the growing e-commerce trend. IBUY also has a 5-star Morningstar overall rating based on risk-adjusted returns among 40 funds in the Consumer Cyclical category (as of 9/30/20). IBUY’s sister fund, the Amplify International Online Retail ETF (NYSE: XBUY), also has delivered in 2020 with a focus on e-commerce companies outside the U.S.

Other notable Amplify funds that have had strong growth in 2020 include the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSE: BLOK), Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSE: DIVO), Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (NYSE: BATT), and the Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSE: CNBS).

Amplify ETFs is widely recognized across the ETF industry, securing multiple award nominations from ETF.com and Fund Intelligence in their respective annual award events.

For more information about Amplify ETFs’ complete product lineup, visit AmplifyETFs.com