 

Amphastar Announces Approval for Glucagon for Injection Kit, 1mg

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.12.2020, 12:00  |  56   |   |   

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (NASDAQ: AMPH) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application (“ANDA”) for Glucagon for Injection Emergency Kit, 1 mg. Glucagon is indicated for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia and is also used as a diagnostic aid. Amphastar’s newly approved synthetic peptide product was determined by the FDA to be bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Eli Lilly’s Glucagon Emergency Kit for Low Blood Sugar, which has a recombinant DNA (rDNA)-origin.

Amphastar's CEO and President, Dr. Jack Zhang, commented: "This approval is yet another milestone for the Company and marks the first-ever FDA approval of a generic version of rDNA Glucagon. Using a dedicated process and sophisticated characterization technology, we demonstrated to the Agency that our highly purified synthetic peptide product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), which is an rDNA product. This further highlights Amphastar’s considerable abilities to bring complex generic drugs to the market, and more specifically, our strong peptide capabilities."

According to IQVIA, the U.S. sales for Eli Lilly’s Glucagon Emergency Kit for Low Blood Sugar, 1 mg, were approximately $144 million, and the overall U.S. sales of brand products containing glucagon for injection, 1 mg, were approximately $306 million for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020.

Amphastar plans to launch this Glucagon for Injection Emergency Kit, which it previously referred to as AMP-001, within two months.

Pipeline Information

The Company currently has four ANDAs filed with the FDA, which are targeting products with a market size of approximately $1.4 billion, three biosimilar products in development targeting products with a market size of approximately $13.0 billion, and nine generic products in development targeting products with a market size of approximately $12.0 billion. This market information is based on IQVIA data for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. The Company is developing multiple proprietary pipeline products for injectable and intranasal dosage forms, including a new drug application for intranasal naloxone and intranasal epinephrine.

Seite 1 von 3


Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amphastar Announces Approval for Glucagon for Injection Kit, 1mg RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (NASDAQ: AMPH) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application (“ANDA”) for Glucagon for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Monument gibt Abschluss der Joint-Venture-Vereinbarung für Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien ...
Saga Pure ASA: Invests NOK 35 million in blue ammonia company Horisont Energi
Aqua Metals Achieves Significant Improvements to its Sustainability Focused Battery Recycling ...
Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Announce Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Relugolix in ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
AeroCentury Corp. Comments on Unusual Market Activity
Developments Regarding XRP Relevant To 21Shares’ ETPs
China Recycling Energy Corp. Enters into Agreement to Acquire Xi’an Taiying Energy Saving ...
Admiral Group plc announces sale of Penguin Portals and Preminen comparison businesses to RVU, the ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...