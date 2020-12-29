 

Suominen Corporation Notification of change in holdings according to chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Suominen Corporation, stock exchange release on December 29, 2020 at 1.00 pm

 Suominen Corporation has received a notification referred to in Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act from Ahlström Capital Oy, according to which as a result of an intragroup merger in which AC Invest Two B.V. has been merged into its parent company Ahlstrom Capital B.V., Ahlstrom Capital B.V. is therefore as of December 28, 2020 the direct shareholder in Suominen Corporation.

Total positions of person subject to the notification obligation:

  % of shares and voting rights (total of 7.A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of shares and voting rights of the issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 23.95%   23.95% 58,259,219
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 23.95%   23.95%  

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights
Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009010862   13,953,357   23.95%
Total   13,953,357    23.95%


Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both
Ahlström Capiltal Oy      
Ahlstrom B.V. 23.95%   23.95%

As a result of an intragroup merger in which AC Invest Two B.V. has been merged into its parent company Ahlstrom Capital B.V., Ahlstrom Capital B.V. is therefore the direct shareholder in Suominen Corporation. Ahlstrom Capital B.V. is a 100 % owned subsidiary of Ahlström Capital Oy.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION


For further information, please contact: Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications, IR and Sustainability, tel +358 50 540 9747


Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.suominen.fi


