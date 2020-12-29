Avalara Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire INPOSIA

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire INPOSIA Solutions GmbH, a German software company focused on e-invoicing, digital tax reporting, and business and data integration to address real-time compliance requirements for companies worldwide. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to satisfaction of closing conditions and is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

Tax authorities around the world are moving to adopt real-time compliance requirements as a means of collecting tax revenues faster, with more transparency and less fraud. E-invoicing and associated live reporting requirements facilitate the exchange of purchasing and tax information between business and governments in or near real-time. These requirements represent a meaningful global shift to adopt modern information management and data exchange technologies to increase efficiency, enforcement, and compliance with tax laws. Real-time compliance requirements are spreading across Latin America, Europe and Asia, where INPOSIA helps its customers send and receive legally compliant invoices in more than 60 countries.

As governments insert themselves into the invoicing process, either in real-time or with electronic transaction records, businesses must use technology to comply in a cost-efficient and scalable way. INPOSIA offers its customers robust technology to integrate business processes and data directly with other B2B partners, directly with governments, and across the multiple digital business systems used by operations and finance teams.

“E-invoicing is becoming a mandatory global requirement for transactional tax compliance. INPOSIA is an essential platform to connect sellers and suppliers, and businesses and governments. The trusted facilitation of data between these parties and across any business system is essential to success as governments move from the end of the transactional tax chain to the middle,” said Jayme Fishman, EVP of Corporate Development at Avalara. “We look forward to working with the INPOSIA team as the complexities of real-time compliance spread worldwide.”