The Current CEO of Carrot to Leave Her Duties

Panostaja Oyj    Stock Exchange Bulletin, changes in management    29.12.2020     at 13.00


Tessa Koivunen, the current CEO of Panostaja's investment target Carrot, has resigned from her position and will move to other positions outside the company. Carrot has started looking for a new CEO. Mika Peltoniemi, the current Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed temporary CEO.


Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila
CEO

For further information, please contact CEO Tapio Tommila +358 40 527 6311


Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish SMEs in the role of an active shareholder. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja strives to increase shareholder value and create Finnish success stories. Panostaja has a majority holding in seven investment targets. Panostaja’s shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2020 financial year, the Group’s net sales totaled MEUR 159.

www.panostaja.fi


