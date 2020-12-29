 

Novo Nordisk files for EU regulatory approval of once-weekly semaglutide 2.0 mg for the treatment of type 2 diabetes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.12.2020, 12:12  |  29   |   |   

Bagsværd, Denmark, 29 December 2020 – Novo Nordisk today announced the submission of a label extension application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the existing marketing authorisation for Ozempic, a once-weekly glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogue, to introduce a new dose of 2.0 mg. Ozempic is currently approved in the EU in 0.5 mg and 1.0 mg doses for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in adults.

The submission is based on the results from the SUSTAIN FORTE trial, which included 961 people with type 2 diabetes in need of treatment intensification. In the trial, people treated with semaglutide 2.0 mg achieved a statistically significant and superior reduction in HbA1c at week 40 compared to semaglutide 1.0 mg. In the trial, both doses of semaglutide appeared safe and well-tolerated. The most common adverse events were gastrointestinal, the vast majority were mild to moderate and diminished over time and were consistent with the GLP-1 receptor agonist class. Compared to semaglutide 1.0 mg, the gastrointestinal adverse events were similar for semaglutide 2.0 mg.

“Following the announcement of the headline results in November, we have expeditiously prepared the submission file. The submission in the EU represents an important milestone for people living with type 2 diabetes who have poor glycaemic control and need treatment intensification” said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief scientific officer of Novo Nordisk. "With the 2.0 mg dose, more people with type 2 diabetes will be able to achieve treatment target”.

About the SUSTAIN clinical programme
The SUSTAIN clinical development programme for once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide injection currently comprises 11 phase 3 global clinical trials, including a cardiovascular outcomes trial, involving more than 11,000 adults with type 2 diabetes.

For more information about the SUSTAIN Forte trial, please read the headline results here

About Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 44,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Further information

Media:    
Martin Havtorn Petersen +45 3075 5246 mhpz@novonordisk.com
Ken Inchausti (US) +1 609 240 9429 kiau@novonordisk.com
     
Investors:    
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen +45 3075 2175 dabo@novonordisk.com
Valdemar Borum Svarrer +45 3079 0301 jvls@novonordisk.com
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk +45 3075 2253 arnd@novonordisk.com
Mark Joseph Root +45 3079 4211 mjhr@novonordisk.com
Kristoffer Due Berg (US) +1 609 235 2989 krdb@novonordisk.com

Attachment


Novo Nordisk (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novo Nordisk files for EU regulatory approval of once-weekly semaglutide 2.0 mg for the treatment of type 2 diabetes Bagsværd, Denmark, 29 December 2020 – Novo Nordisk today announced the submission of a label extension application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the existing marketing authorisation for Ozempic, a once-weekly glucagon-like peptide-1 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Monument gibt Abschluss der Joint-Venture-Vereinbarung für Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien ...
Saga Pure ASA: Invests NOK 35 million in blue ammonia company Horisont Energi
Aqua Metals Achieves Significant Improvements to its Sustainability Focused Battery Recycling ...
Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Announce Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Relugolix in ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
AeroCentury Corp. Comments on Unusual Market Activity
Developments Regarding XRP Relevant To 21Shares’ ETPs
China Recycling Energy Corp. Enters into Agreement to Acquire Xi’an Taiying Energy Saving ...
Admiral Group plc announces sale of Penguin Portals and Preminen comparison businesses to RVU, the ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.12.20
Defensive Renten-Rettung? 2 Aktien, die interessant sind!
22.12.20
Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
18.12.20
Novo Nordisk files for EU regulatory approval of once-weekly semaglutide 2.4 mg for weight management
17.12.20
UBS belässt NOVO NORDISK auf 'Neutral'
17.12.20
Novo-Nordisk-Aktie: Zuversicht im Alzheimer-Markt?
17.12.20
Novo Nordisk: 3 Dinge, die ich 2021 beobachte!
16.12.20
Novo Nordisk Aktie – Dänische Dividenden-Power
16.12.20
Novo Nordisk to enter phase 3 development in Alzheimer’s disease with oral semaglutide
16.12.20
Novo-Nordisk-Aktie: 3 Erkenntnisse, die das Börsenjahr 2020 gebracht hat!
14.12.20
Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:49 Uhr
986
Die ewig steigende Aktie