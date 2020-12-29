Valoe’s Financial Information and Annual General Meeting in 2021. In the Future Valoe Discloses a Shorter Business Review for the First and the Third Quarters of a Financial Year.
Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 29 December 2020 at 13.30 Finnish time
In 2021, Valoe Corporation (“Company”) will publish an annual report, a financial statements release, a half-year financial report and two business reviews. Previously, the Company has published a financial statements release and three interim reports, but in the future, the Company will disclose a shorter business review for the first and third quarters of a financial year.
The schedule of the financial reports is as follows:
- Financial statements release 2020 on Wednesday 24 February 2021
- Business review for January-March 2021 on Tuesday 18 May 2021
- Half year report for January-June 2021 on Wednesday 25 August 2021
- Business review for January-September 2021 on Wednesday 17 November 2021
The Annual Report 2020 will be published on the company’s home page during the week 16/2021 at the latest.
Valoe Corporation’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 20 May 2021.
In Mikkeli 29 December 2020
Valoe Corporation
Board of Directors
For more information:
Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com
Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.
