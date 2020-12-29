Titan Machinery Inc. to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 2021 ICR Conference

WEST FARGO, N.D., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Machinery Inc. (Nasdaq: TITN), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, today announced that David Meyer, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Kalvoda, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer; and Bryan Knutson, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, will host a fireside chat at the 2021 ICR Conference.



The conference will be held January 11-14, 2021 in a virtual format. The Titan Machinery management team will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 2:30 pm Eastern time.