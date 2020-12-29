Bitfarms Announces Executive Management and Board Changes to Prepare for Company Growth in 2021

 

Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) (TSXV:BITF) (U.S.:OTC:BFARF), one of the largest and most profitable public bitcoin mining operations in the world, announces changes to the Board and executive management team in order to respond to market conditions and prepare the Company for continued growth and new opportunities in 2021.

Changes to the Structure of the Board and Executive Management:

  • Effective Immediately, Mr. Nicolas Bonta will become Executive Chairman of Bitfarms.
    Nicolas Bonta has served as the Chairman of Bitfarms since its inception. Mr. Bonta is a founder of Bitfarms and a successful entrepreneur with over 20 years of commercial business experience.

    In June 2020, Mr. Bonta assumed the role of Chief Development Officer of Bitfarms and has been responsible for strategic corporate and business development.
  • As Mr. Bonta is not an independent board member, the Board has decided to employ best governance practices by appointing Mr. Brian Howlett as Lead Director, effective immediately.
    Mr. Howlett has served as an independent director of the Company since April 2020. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and possesses over 30 years of experience in senior management as a board member and management, and with numerous public companies.
  • Effective immediately, Mr. Emiliano Grodzki has agreed to serve as Bitfarms’ Chief Executive Officer on a permanent basis.
    Emiliano Grodzki is a founder of the Company and until his appointment as Interim CEO earlier this year was the Chief Strategy Officer. He too has served as a Company director since its inception.
  • Effective immediately, Mr. Mathieu Vachon will become Bitfarms’ Chief Information Officer.
    Mathieu Vachon is a founder of the Company and is currently an Executive Vice President – Technology & Operations, who has served as a director of the Company since June 2020.
  • Effective immediately, Mr. Geoffrey Morphy will become President.
    L. Geoffrey Morphy served as a Director of Bitfarms before becoming Executive Vice President – Finance, Administration, and Corporate Development in August 2020.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Bitfarms is one of the largest public bitcoin mining operations in the world and is listed on the TSX-V. Founded in 2017 it has five industrial scale facilities across Quebec, Canada and is responsible for infrastructure activities of approximately 1% of the entire Bitcoin mining industry and daily Bitcoin mined. Bitfarms run vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, data analytics and engineers to deliver the computing power needed to drive the rapid growth of the global decentralized financial economy.

