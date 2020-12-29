 

TherapeuticsMD Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD), an innovative women’s healthcare company, today announced that the company will participate at the following investor conferences:

Conference

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

Date

January 11-14, 2021

Time

The company presentation will be made available online as part of a virtual library the week of the event.

Conference

J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date

Thursday, January 14, 2021

Time

8:20 a.m. Eastern time

A live webcast and replay of the presentation can be accessed on the company’s website, www.therapeuticsmd.com, on the Home Page or under the “Investors & Media” section.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is an innovative, leading healthcare company, focused on developing and commercializing novel products exclusively for women. Our products are designed to address the unique changes and challenges women experience through the various stages of their lives with a therapeutic focus in family planning, reproductive health, and menopause management. The Company is committed to advancing the health of women and championing awareness of their healthcare issues. To learn more about TherapeuticsMD, please visit www.therapeuticsmd.com or follow us on Twitter: @TherapeuticsMD and on Facebook: TherapeuticsMD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release by TherapeuticsMD, Inc. may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to TherapeuticsMD’s objectives, plans and strategies as well as statements, other than historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as "believes," "hopes," "may," "anticipates," "should," "intends," "plans," "will," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "positioned," "strategy" and similar expressions and are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the company’s control. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the sections titled "Risk Factors" in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as reports on Form 8-K, and include the following: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the company’s ability to maintain or increase sales of its products; the company’s ability to develop and commercialize IMVEXXY, ANNOVERA, and BIJUVA and obtain additional financing necessary therefor; whether the company will be able to comply with the covenants and conditions under its term loan facility; whether the company will be able to successfully divest its vitaCare business and the proceeds that may be generated by such divestiture; the potential of adverse side effects or other safety risks that could adversely affect the commercialization of the company’s current or future approved products or preclude the approval of the company’s future drug candidates; whether the FDA will approve the efficacy supplement for the lower dose of BIJUVA; the company’s ability to protect its intellectual property, including with respect to the Paragraph IV notice letters the company received regarding IMVEXXY and BIJUVA; the length, cost and uncertain results of future clinical trials; the company’s reliance on third parties to conduct its manufacturing, research and development and clinical trials; the ability of the company’s licensees to commercialize and distribute the company’s products; the ability of the company’s marketing contractors to market ANNOVERA; the availability of reimbursement from government authorities and health insurance companies for the company’s products; the impact of product liability lawsuits; the influence of extensive and costly government regulation; the volatility of the trading price of the company’s common stock and the concentration of power in its stock ownership. PDF copies of the company’s historical press releases and financial tables can be viewed and downloaded at its website: www.therapeuticsmd.com/pressreleases.aspx.

Disclaimer

