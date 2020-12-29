 

Flower One Announces Appointment of Nitin Kaushal to Board of Directors

Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Company”) (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), a leading cannabis cultivator, producer and innovator in Nevada, today announced the appointment of Nitin Kaushal to its Board of Directors. Mr. Kaushal replaces Molly Hemmeter, who has resigned from the Board.

"We are excited to welcome Nitin to our Board of Directors, and wish to also thank Molly for her many contributions to our Board and the Company,” said Ken Villazor, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Nitin brings to our Board more than 30 years of expertise in the cannabis, life sciences, and healthcare markets. He also has served on the audit, governance and compensation committees for more than a dozen U.S. and Canadian-listed public companies. His wealth of experience in the cannabis industry, extensive capital raising expertise, and strong relationships with key industry leaders and institutional investors will bring significant value to Flower One.”

Mr. Kaushal has spent the past eight years as a Managing Director for PwC’s Corporate Finance practice in Toronto. Mr. Kaushal has held senior roles in investment banking, venture capital and consulting firms, including Desjardins Securities, Orion Securities, Vengate Capital Partners, HSBC Securities, Gordon Capital and MDS Capital Corp.

Commenting on his appointment to Flower One’s Board, Mr. Kaushal said that “It’s an honor to be appointed to the Flower One Board of Directors, and I look forward to working with the entire team to continue to strengthen the Company’s position in Nevada. Having served on a number of cannabis company boards, I hope to be able to leverage my deep industry knowledge to the benefit of Flower One as we position the Company for continued success.”

Mr. Kaushal currently sits on the Board of Directors for several other publicly traded cannabis companies, including Delta Nine Cannabis Inc., The Valens Company and High Tide Inc., along with several biotech and healthcare industry companies. He earned his BSc in Chemistry from the University of Toronto, is a Chartered Accountant and holds his CF Corporate Finance Qualification.

About Flower One Holdings Inc.

Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service, brand fulfillment partner in the state of Nevada. By combining more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence with best-in-class cannabis operators, Flower One offers consistent, reliable and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of industry-leading cannabis brands. Flower One currently produces a wide range of products ranging from wholesale flower, full-spectrum oils, and distillates to finished consumer packaged goods including: flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, and topicals for the top-performing brands in cannabis. Flower One’s flagship, 400,000 square-foot greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot production facility is used for large-scale cannabis cultivation, processing and manufacturing. Flower One also operates a second production facility with 25,000 square-feet of indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen that produce several of the nation’s top-performing edible brands.

