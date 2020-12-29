FIXING OF COUPON RATES                                                                           

Effective from 1 January 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2021 to 31 March 2021:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009512857, (32H), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.6970% pa

DK0009514200, (32H), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.0963% pa

DK0009514390, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.0063% pa

DK0009523110, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.6970% pa

DK0009523383, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.6970% pa

DK0009526808, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.6970% pa

Questions may be directed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President, Group

Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations,

tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment