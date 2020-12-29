XORTX Announces Grant of European Patent

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX) (OTCQB: XRTXF), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to announce receipt of notification that the patent “Formulations of Xanthine Oxidase Inhibitors” will be granted by the European Patent Office. The patent covers compositions and methods of using XORTX’s proprietary formulations of xanthine oxidase for, renal and other diseases where aberrant purine metabolism has been implicated in disease progression.

Dr. Allen Davidoff, CEO of XORTX stated, “This newly granted patent, covers compositions of formulations key to XORTX’s platform technology and this issuance strengthens our intellectual property portfolio in the EU. Importantly, this European patent grant protects our first-in-class program for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). Grant of this patent provides the protection to expand our clinical trials, commercialization and partnering opportunities throughout Europe. Including this newly allowed patent, XORTX now has four granted patents in the US and/or EU covering compositions and uses of uric acid lowering agents to treat and prevent kidney disease, hypertension, insulin resistance, diabetic nephropathy (DN).”

XORTX’s XRx-008, for ADPKD, is a proprietary combination of uric acid lowering agents and other excipients. At present, there are few therapeutic options available to treat progressing kidney disease due to ADPKD or DN. The 20-year protection afforded by this patent will permit XORTX’s first-in-class ADPKD therapy to address unmet medical needs in Europe. Market size estimates for Europe, the United States and Globally are estimated 160,000, 150,000 and 3 Mi, respectively. ADPKD is a rare disease with orphan disease programs in EU, US and Japan of protecting market exclusivity for 10, seven and 10 year periods respectively.

About Polycystic Kidney Disease and XRx-008

Polycystic kidney disease (PKD) is considered a rare disease with two main types - autosomal dominant PKD (ADPKD) and autosomal recessive PDK (ARPKD), with prevalence of 1:800 and 1:20,000, respectively. PKD is a disorder that originates due to genetic changes, and results in numerous fluid-filled cysts that can form in the kidneys. This genetic disorder tends to worsen with progressing age and is characterized by increasing cyst number and size that changes the shape of kidneys making them much larger. Progression of this disease reduces kidney function and may lead to kidney failure and the need for transplant or dialysis. Statistically, greater than 50% of individuals reach end stage kidney failure by the age of 60 years. Typically, diagnosis of ADPKD occurs between the ages of 30 and 50, when signs and symptoms begin to appear. Progression of PKD is frequently accompanied by high blood pressure, hyperuricemia, gout, kidney stones, proteinuria, abdominal pain, hematuria and declining GFR. Like many progressing kidney diseases the rate of filtering capacity accelerates with time leading to end stage kidney failure and the need for kidney transplant or dialysis.