 

FDA Accepts Alkermes' Resubmission of New Drug Application for ALKS 3831

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.12.2020, 13:00  |  44   |   |   

- FDA Sets PDUFA Target Action Date of June 1, 2021 -

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has acknowledged receipt of the company's New Drug Application (NDA) resubmission for ALKS 3831 (olanzapine/samidorphan) for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and adults with bipolar I disorder, and has assigned the application a new Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of June 1, 2021.

The FDA classified the resubmission as a complete, Class 2 response to the Complete Response Letter (CRL) issued in November 2020, following a remote review of records requested under Section 704(a)(4) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (the "FDCA") relating to the manufacture of ALKS 3831 at the company's Wilmington, OH facility. Subsequent to Alkermes' resubmission of the NDA, the FDA issued a new request for records under Section 704(a)(4) of the FDCA to supplement the information previously provided by the company. Neither the CRL nor this subsequent records request identified or raised any concerns about the clinical or non-clinical data in the NDA and the FDA has not asked Alkermes to complete any new clinical trials to support approval of the application.

Alkermes will continue to work closely with the FDA as it completes its review of the ALKS 3831 NDA and remains committed to making ALKS 3831 available to patients as quickly as possible.

About Schizophrenia 
Schizophrenia is a serious brain disorder marked by positive symptoms (hallucinations and delusions, disorganized speech and thoughts, and agitated or repeated movements) and negative symptoms (depression, blunted emotions and social withdrawal).1 An estimated 2.4 million American adults have schizophrenia,2 with men and women affected equally.

About Bipolar I Disorder
Bipolar disorder is a brain disorder that causes shifts in a person's mood, energy and ability to function. Individuals with this brain disorder may experience debilitating mood shifts from extreme highs (mania) to extreme lows (depression). Bipolar I disorder is characterized by the occurrence of at least one manic episode, with or without the occurrence of a major depressive episode, and affects approximately one percent of the adult population in the United States in any given year.3

Seite 1 von 3


Alkermes Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FDA Accepts Alkermes' Resubmission of New Drug Application for ALKS 3831 - FDA Sets PDUFA Target Action Date of June 1, 2021 - DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has acknowledged receipt of the company's New Drug Application …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
En+ Group Metals segment becomes a member of the Japan Climate Leaders' partnership (JCLP)
Expansive Application Outreach to Serve as Major Growth Influencer for Load Cells Market during Tenure of 2019-2027: TMR
Vendors in IoT Operating Systems Market Benefit from Penetrating of IoT in Healthcare Sector, Market to Clock CAGR of ~38% from 2020 to 2030: TMR
Century Casinos Announces Polish Casino Closures for Three Weeks in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
OKEx to launch real-time settlement, allowing users to improve capital efficiency
UnionPay International Partners with Solidarnost Bank and Huawei to Further Encourage Contactless ...
Alligator Bioscience recruits new Chief Medical Officer
Global Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles Market to Expand with Advancements in Interior Planning and Designing: TMR
OTT Airlines makes maiden flight from Shanghai to Beijing
Titel
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
National Business Daily: SW China's Chengdu to release opportunities in smart city governance with upcoming event
EDF Renewables - Jinko Power consortium reaches the financial closing of the world's largest solar ...
Amgen Submits Sotorasib Marketing Authorization Application To The European Medicines Agency
CHRISTMAS CONCERT 2020 Seen LIVE by More Than 70.000 People Invented by PB ACTION Eventbureau - No ...
Eagle Alpha Appoints A New CEO And Head of Business Development
Global Online Gambling Market Revenues Expected to Double in Upcoming Years
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods